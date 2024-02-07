Punjab Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Srinagar, Another Injured

A resident of Punjab was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday, the police said. One other person was seriously injured in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh from Amritsar. He was attacked in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area around 7 p.m. Another non-local worker, identified as Rohit, aged 25 and also from Amritsar, sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Currently, Rohit is receiving medical treatment at SMHS hospital, According to PTI reports.

The Kashmir Zone Police said the scene of the attack has been cordoned off. "Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Footage shared by ANI showed a significant presence of police, CRPF, and additional security forces at the site.