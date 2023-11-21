Punjab minister Hayer divested of most portfolios

Chandigarh, Nov 21 In a minor Cabinet rejig in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was divested of most of his portfolios, with many of them given to Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Hayer, who tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 7, now retains only Sports and Youth Welfare Department. His departments -- Mines and Geology and Water Resources – have been allocated to Jouramajra.

In the previous Cabinet reshuffle in the 20-month government, the crucial Health and Higher and School Education portfolios were taken from him.

This is the second time that Hayer’s portfolio has been changed. Now, Jouramajra has become the fourth Irrigation Minister.

In the 17-member Cabinet, both second-time legislators Hayer and Aman Arora, who holds the New and Renewable Energy Sources portfolio, have been cut to size despite their seniority.

