Punjab minister opens development projects of Rs 120 crore in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Nov 25 Punjab Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh on Monday inaugurated development projects of over Rs 120 crore in Ludhiana.

The projects inaugurated include the construction of the Lohara bridge over the Sidhwan Canal and for disposal of the accumulated legacy waste at the Jamalpur dump site (around 19.62 lakh metric tonnes) and Jainpur site (over 2 lakh metric tonnes) of the civic body.

Ravjot Singh along with Ludhiana (South) MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inaugurated the project to construct a bridge over the canal in the Lohara area. The bridge would be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12.50 crore.

Chhina said it was a long-pending demand of the residents. With the inauguration of this project, she said has fulfilled the promise made to the residents of the area. Construction of this bridge would streamline the movement of traffic in the area.

Minister Ravjot Singh also announced to release of Rs 1 crore from his discretionary quota for taking up development works in the Ludhiana (South) constituency.

He also inaugurated the project to dispose of around 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste accumulated at the Jamalpur main dump site on the Tajpur road. “Heaps of trash would be removed under the project which is being taken up at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore. The legacy waste would be disposed of through a bioremediation process.”

The minister said the removal of the legacy waste would provide a huge relief to the residents from foul smell and unhygienic conditions. The long-pending demand of the residents has now been fulfilled. After the removal of waste, around 41 acres of land of the civic body would be used for the welfare of the residents.

Ravjot Singh said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government is working for the overall development of the state.

