Punjab minister unveils educational transformation approach at UNESCO forum

Chandigarh, Dec 3 Representing India at the UNESCO Forum on the Futures of Education, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday unveiled the state’s approach to educational transformation, stressing education as the fundamental solution to global challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Bains said the Punjab government has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development mission, focusing on creating robust educational ecosystems, which includes constructing thousands of new classrooms, erecting boundary walls for school security, providing bus services to students, installing Wi-Fi in schools and deploying security guards to ensure student safety.

“These comprehensive measures have been placed to create a secure and technologically enabled learning environment,” said the minister, adding Punjab’s educational strategy is an unprecedented focus on teacher empowerment and global learning.

“The state has initiated comprehensive teacher training programs, sending educators to premier global institutions. Principals have been trained at the Singapore Principals Academy, while elementary teachers have received specialized training in Finland's renowned education model, bringing world-class pedagogical insights to Punjab's schools,” he said.

He said the government has introduced innovative school concepts that go beyond traditional educational frameworks. “Schools of Eminence” focus on professional training, “Schools of Applied Learning” stress vocational skills and the pioneering “Schools of Happiness” represent a unique child-psychology-based learning approach designed to create joyful educational experiences.

Bains articulated a profound philosophy that education transcends academic learning, emphasising that education is a comprehensive approach to addressing global challenges like climate change, terrorism and social inequities.

The government's mission is unequivocal which ensures that no child is left behind and every child has access to quality education that prepares them for future challenges, he added.

“During the UNESCO Forum, I had the privilege of not just presenting Punjab's educational innovations, but also sharing the rich cultural and philosophical heritage that underpins our approach to learning and social development. I took this global platform as an opportunity to highlight the historic significance of Sri Anandpur Sahib, a place that symbolizes the profound principles of brotherhood and universal harmony. I shared how the Tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji transcended conventional boundaries of colour, race and caste, offering the world a transformative message of partnership and collective humanity,” the Cabinet Minister added.

