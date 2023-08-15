Punjab MP croons song to mark I-Day celebrations

Chandigarh, Aug 15 Coinciding with the 77th Independence Day, Padma Shri awardee and Punjab MP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, on Tuesday released a song titled ‘Duaavan’.

The song glorifies Punjabi farmers who toil hard to feed the nation, it speaks about the brave heart soldiers who fought for India’s Independence and are always ready to sacrifice their lives as witnessed at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and in every war the country fought before.

The song salutes the valour of hardworking Punjabis, who stood for their principles and earned fame and glory across the world.

It reminisces the joyous harmony of past Punjab -- where hard work and love prevailed, the values stood at core and nourished every aspect of culture against the current Punjab, where in the youth is misguided by drugs due to lack of opportunities.

The song is written by famous lyricist Babu Singh Maan and has been directed by Janjot Singh and music composed by Bhai Manna Singh.

The song depicts the current situation of Punjab and pushes one for a pause to introspect and delve upon the real concerns and the underlying problems which are surmounting the present Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor