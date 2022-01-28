Punjab needs 'honest CM': says Arvind Kejriwal, asks people to vote for AAP's Bhagwat Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Punjab needs a chief minister who is very honest and urged people in the state to choose AAP over parties who have been accused of selling 'drugs' and 'sand'.

"Today Punjab needs a very honest CM. On one hand, we've people with allegations of drugs sale against them, who have allegations of sand mining against them. On the other hand there's a very honest man who never took even 25 paise from anyone," said Kejriwal while addressing a town hall in Phillaur.

Assembly elections are set to be held in Punjab next month and Bhagwant Mann has been named as the chief ministerial candidate of AAP, which is taking on the ruling Congress Party.

At the rally today, Kejriwal took a potshot at Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal stating that Mann despite being an MP for seven years still lives in a rented house.

When a person becomes an MLA in Punjab, he can acquire big cars and houses. But Mann has been an MP for seven years and still stays in a rented house," Kejriwal said.

"We speak about Punjab's development, how to improve the agriculture and how to get back the industries in the state", said Kejriwal.

According to the AAP national convenor, 26 years of Congress rule and 19 years of Akali Dal rule had drained Punjab. "Badal family and Congress looted Punjab. Today Punjab needs an honest government. There was an ED raid at CM Channi's relative's house. Everyone saw the bundle of notes seized in the raid", claimed Kejriwal.

He promised that like Delhi, Punjab too will get free electricity for 24 hours. "To get free electricity like Delhi you have to vote AAP in the election", said the Delhi CM.

Punjab will vote on February 20 and the counting is on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor