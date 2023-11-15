Punjab: Passengers vandalise Sirhind Rly station over cancellation of Bihar-bound special train

Chandigarh, Nov 15 Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Punjab's Sirhind railway station after a special train to Bihar's Katihar was cancelled on Tuesday. Irked by the cancellation, hundreds of passengers waiting for the train vandalised the railway station.

According to Northern Railway officials, some angry passengers reportedly pelted stones after they came to know that the train which was supposed to leave for Katihar was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said that connecting rake got delayed and the train was put back at 3 a.m. He said that regular announcements have been made at the railway station.

Bihar-bound trains are witnessing heavy rush post-Diwali as thousands of people travel back to the state for the Chhath puja, which is celebrated with great fervor. The railways has said that it is operating 1,700 special trains to cater the extra rush during Diwali and Chhath puja.

According to officials, these 1,700 special trains have created an additional 26 lakh berths.

