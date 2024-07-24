Punjab: Pathankot on High Alert as Seven Suspicious People Spotted in Fungatoli Village; Police Release Sketch and Begin Search Operation

A tense atmosphere gripped Fungatoli village in Pathankot, Punjab, on Tuesday night after seven suspicious individuals were spotted together. Upon receiving the information, security agencies were put on high alert. Police also reached the village and started a search operation.

Pathankot | Punjab Police released a sketch of one of the 7 suspects seen late last night in Phangtoli village.



The incident unfolded late at night when seven suspicious persons approached a woman in her house asking for water. They then proceeded towards the jungle. The woman first informed the villagers, who then alerted the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pathankot, Sumeer Singh, stated that they received information late last night about seven suspicious persons being seen in Fungatoli village, "Yesterday, late at night we received information that in Phangtoli village around seven suspected people were seen...We will verify all the angles. This morning a joint search is being conducted...We will check the area. According to those who saw them, the suspected people did not have any ammunition," he said.

The Punjab Police released a sketch of one of the 7 suspects and have appealed to the public to identify them. At present, there is no information about who these people were or what they were there to do. After asking the woman for water, the person left with six others. The woman found them suspicious and informed the other villagers and the police were informed.

The police are currently investigating the matter and are yet to ascertain the identity, motives, or whereabouts of the suspects. They have urged the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation.