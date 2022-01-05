Punjab: PM Modi's convoy stuck on flyover for 15-20 minutes after security breach

The biggest strength of the farmers' agitation against the central government's agricultural law came from Punjab-Haryana. The farmers' agitation was called off after the decision was taken to repeal the Agriculture Act. For the first time since then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a tour of Punjab. He was holding a rally at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. However, the event was canceled at that time. Initially, the rally was canceled due to rain. But now security reasons have been given for canceling the rally. A statement has been issued by the Home Ministry in this regard and a reply has been sought from the Punjab government. In Punjab, the BJP has become aggressive and has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Channi. A statement issued by the Home Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi had reached Bathinda this morning. From there, he was to take a helicopter to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Hussainiwala.



“PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police," the MHA statement read.

“Farmers’ intention to protest was made clear a few days ago. It didn’t come as a surprise. Yet yet no step was taken to sanitise the route that PM was to take as is the protocol," it added.

“As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the state government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," the ministry said.

In this regard, the DGP of Punjab Police was informed and approval was sought for the necessary security arrangements. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was at a distance of 30 km from the National Monument. When Modi's convoy reached the flyover on the road, farmers suddenly stopped the convoy on the road. Modi's car was stuck on this flyover for about 15-20 minutes.