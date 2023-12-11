Punjab Police arrest 302 drug smugglers, suppliers in one week: Official

Chandigarh, Dec 11 Punjab Police have arrested 302 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 221 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the state in the past week, a senior official said on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Gill told the media here that the police have also recovered 24.08 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, 1.57 quintals of poppy husk, and 1.05 lakhs tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 20.72 lakh drug money from the possession of these accused.

Gill said as the government has enforced a three-pronged strategy -- enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation -- to eradicate drugs from the state.

As part of the strategy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued directions for transfer of the lower rank police officials, who have been posted at the same seat for a long time to break the possible nexus. District police chiefs have already been told to make a list of such officials, he said.

