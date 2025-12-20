Punjab Police arrest Army deserter from Nepal border; heroin, hand grenade seized

Chandigarh, Dec 20 Punjab Police’s Special Operations Cell of Mohali have apprehended an Army deserter, Rajbir Singh, alias Fauji, from Raxaul town located near the Indo-Nepal border in Motihari in Bihar while he was attempting to flee the country via Nepal, and recovered 500 grams heroin and one hand grenade from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of his associate Chirag, a resident of Kashi Ram Colony in Fazilka, and 407 grams of heroin, along with one 9MM pistol, were recovered from his possession.

The latter was operating as a courier for accused Rajbir and played a significant role in channelising the proceeds of drug trafficking back to him, thereby acting as a crucial link in the narcotics supply chain.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation of the arrested accused Rajbir revealed that he joined the Indian Army in 2011 and deserted in February 2025 after he and his associates were booked in an espionage case, registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act in Amritsar.

Investigation has further established the role of both the arrested accused persons in the conspiracy behind the grenade attack on a Women Police Station in Sirsa in Haryana, said the DGP, adding the accused Rajbir and Chirag had delivered the hand grenades to Gurjant Singh of Amritsar Rural, who has since been arrested by Haryana Police, and also channelised financial assistance through Chirag.

The funds provided to Gurjant were further passed on to the assailants and were utilised for carrying out the said grenade attack, he added.

Assistant Inspector General D Sudarvizhi said the probe has also revealed that in 2022 accused Rajbir came in contact with some Pakistan-based entities through social media, and instead of access to heroin consignments, he began supplying sensitive and confidential military information and introduced other Army personnel to these handlers. Following the registration of the case, Rajbir absconded and used Nepal as a hideout, frequently moving between Punjab and Nepal and continued his drug trafficking operations, she said.

She said Rajbir further disclosed that his Pakistan-based handlers were facilitating his escape from India to Europe via Nepal.

After obtaining transit remand, the accused was brought to Punjab, she added.

