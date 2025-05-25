Punjab Police arrest three associates of Ashish Chopra gang for double murder

Chandigarh, May 25 In a significant breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Ferozepur Police, have arrested three associates of the Ashish Chopra gang involved in the sensational double murder of Rishabh and Shalu owing to gang rivalry between the Nata gang and the Chopra gang, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh, both residents of Ferozepur, and Sonu, a resident of Faridkot. Police teams have also recovered three pistols, along with seven cartridges and four shells from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the arrest of the accused has also led to the cracking of another murder case, in which a person identified as Yotham was killed, with Manpreet Mannu being the main shooter. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates of this gang and establish backward and forward linkages, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said acting on specific intelligence, police teams from AGTF led by DSP Rajan Parminder, along with Ferozepur Police, raided the hideout of Ramandeep Singh and Sonu in Gulabe Wala village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district. The accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the police party but were apprehended after a chase, he said, adding that a criminal case has been registered.

The ADGP said in a separate operation, accused Manpreet Mannu was intercepted in Ferozepur, where he opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape. In retaliatory fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury and was arrested, he said, adding police teams have also impounded his motorcycle.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ferozepur) Bhupinder Sigh said the accused have a criminal background and were involved in multiple heinous crimes, including the recent double murder case.

