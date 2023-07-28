Punjab Police arrest three members of Gopi gang

Chandigarh, July 28 In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police have cracked the murder of Santokh Singh in Moga town with the arrest of three members of the Gopi Dallewalia gang, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Gopi is a proclaimed offender with more than 12 criminal cases registered against him.

The DGP said investigation has revealed that Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Dallewalia, and Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Bacha, are the masterminds behind the killing.

Goru Bacha is believed to be a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Three pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered, added the DGP.

According to the police, Santokh Singh's killing was part of a gang war between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. The killing was revenge for an attack on gangster Goru Baccha in jail.

On July 17, a group of assailants barged into a history-sheeter's house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Moga in broad daylight and opened fire at his father, who died on the spot. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. Police identified the deceased as Santokh Singh (65), whose son Sukhdev Singh is currently lodged in Faridkot jail.

