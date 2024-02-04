Punjab Police arrest three operatives of gangster Goldy Brar

Chandigarh, Feb 4 The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with central agencies, have solved the sensational Chandigarh firing case with the arrest of three operatives of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar from UP's Gorakhpur, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amritpal Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Prem Singh. All accused have a criminal history with several criminal cases against them.

As per the information, unidentified assailants had opened fire at the house of a businessman located in Sector 5 of Chandigarh on January 19.

DGP Yadav said acting on the input of the AGTF Punjab headed by ADGP Promod Ban, police teams under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel, jointly with Chandigarh Police, tracked them on their way from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh, and nabbed them at the Gorakhpur railway station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor