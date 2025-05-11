Punjab Police arrest two for espionage linked to Pakistan High Commission

Chandigarh, May 11 In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested two people, including a 31-year-old woman, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to an official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla in Punjab. Police teams have also recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

The development came days after Amritsar (Rural) Police arrested two people, identified as Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing classified information.

They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions, he said.

The DGP said this operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces the commitment to national security.

Further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network, he added.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said, acting on tip off accused Guzala was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler.

Based on disclosures made by her during interrogation, a second conduit identified as Yameen Mohamad was also identified and taken into custody, he said.

During questioning, accused Guzala confessed to having shared the confidential information about the activities of the Indian Army with the official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Accused Guzala further revealed that she was doing it in lieu of money, and the accused official has sent her Rs 30,000 in two transactions -- Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 -- via UPI, he added. The SSP said the accused official has also been identified and nominated in the first information report (FIR).

