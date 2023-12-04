Punjab Police arrest two operatives of outlawed Sikhs for Justice

Chandigarh, Dec 4 In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested two operatives of a secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for writing “Boycott Air India” and Khalistan slogans at various public places, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The DGP said the two operatives were backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu and Jagjeet Singh of Sikhs for Justice in NewYork.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is under process, he added.

In 2019, the Centre banned the Sikhs for Justice on grounds of secessionism. Operating out of the US, the group has been trying to build a campaign for secession of Punjab.

