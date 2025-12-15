Punjab Police arrest two terrorists in Mumbai

Chandigarh, Dec 15 Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, have intercepted and arrested two gangster-turned-terrorists linked with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) upon their arrival in Mumbai, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sajan Masih, a resident of Veroke in Gurdaspur, and Sukhdev Kumar, alias Munish Bedi, a resident of Lahori Gate in Amritsar.

Both the accused have a substantial criminal history, with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, arms and explosives, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered against them at various police stations of Batala and Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said both the accused were the important nodes of Pakistan-based ISI-supported Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and US-based detained BKI-operative Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia.

"They (accused) were operating from overseas locations, including Dubai and Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in Punjab," he said, while terming it as a big success of the state police.

As part of this sustained efforts, Punjab Police has got issued look out circulars (LOC) and red corner notices against various wanted criminals, who have taken shelter at foreign lands, which helped in tracking both the criminals.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that accused were part of a network involving BKI, responsible for several grenade attacks on police stations in Amritsar and Batala, and the killings of Hardeep Singh of Jourrian Kalan and Ravi Kumar of Dera Baba Nanak.

Accused Sajan Masih was also coordinating with another key associate, Shamsher Shera, alias Honey, currently based in Armenia, he said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann said acting on specific intelligence inputs developed in close coordination with central agencies, a joint team of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Amritsar and Counter Intelligence of Pathankot swiftly despatched to Mumbai and took both criminals into custody, as soon as they landed.

He said both the accused were actively involved in providing logistical support, funding channels, and strategic direction to their foot soldiers operating in Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor