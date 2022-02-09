Punjab Police arrests Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains after clash

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains after a group clash at Gill market in Ludhiana.

He was arrested for the alleged clash that broke out between supporters of Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Simarjit Bains on Monday.

Karwal had alleged that Bains attacked and fired at his convoy.

"Police have registered a fake case against me and my family members at the behest of Congress Government. I want to ask Election Commission how fear-free elections will happen like this," said Bains.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor