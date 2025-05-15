Punjab Police bust drug smuggling racket operating inside jail

Chandigarh, May 15 In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have uncovered a well-organised smuggling racket operating from within the jail premises, leading to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Security Gurpreet Singh posted at the Sangrur Jail, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a raid inside the Sangrur Jail had led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones, four smartwatches, 50 grams of opium, 12 grams of heroin and other contraband items. The preliminary investigation has also pointed to the involvement of a Class IV employee identified as Parshant, whose role in facilitating the smuggling activities came to light,” said the DGP, while confirming the arrest of the employee.

He said that pursuing backward and forward linkages, the investigation further led to the arrest of Amritsar-based drug smuggler Manpreet Singh, who is an associate of inmate Gurvinder Singh, currently lodged in Sangrur Jail.

Police teams have recovered 4 kg of Heroin, Rs 5.5 lakh drug money and one 9 mm Glock pistol along with two cartridges from the accused Manpreet’s possession. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests and disclosures are expected, said DGP Yadav, while reaffirming that no individual, regardless of their rank or position, will be spared if found involved in illegal activities.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Sangrur) Sartaj Singh Chahal said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused DSP Gurpreet Singh was actively involved in the smuggling of drugs and mobile phones into the jail premises.

He said the probe has also revealed that the accused DSP had received Rs 40,000 cash from inmate Gurchet’s relative and Rs 26,000 in his wife’s account via UPI, to facilitate 25 grams of heroin and two mobile phones into the jail premises.

Of the total 25 grams of heroin, 12 grams of heroin have been recovered from another inmate identified as Ravi, who was further selling the drugs to inmates on the directions of Gurchet.

The SSP said 19 accused, including DSP Gurpreet Singh, employee Parshant, drug smuggler Manpreet Singh, inmate Gurchet’s mother identified as Banto and 15 inmates have been arrested.

