Punjab Police bust trans-border narco smuggling, arms cartel

Chandigarh, Nov 15 Punjab Police have busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel with the arrest of two persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

8.27 kg heroin, 6 kg opium, 13.1 kg chemical and four pistols, including one sophisticated 9MM Glock, along with 17 cartridges have been seized from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Aditya Pratap and Shambhu Kabir.

DGP Yadav said both the accused have a criminal history as cases pertaining to the NDPS Act and the Arms Act are registered against them. Accused Shambhu Kabir is also wanted for a murder.

Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Bhullar said following inputs about the involvement of accused Aditya in the smuggling of weapons, police teams laid a trap and arrested him from Kot Khalsa in Amritsar and recovered two pistols and 13 cartridges from his possession.

He said during follow-up investigations, the name of another accused Shambu Kabir cropped up, following which police teams launched an operation to nab him.

Accused Shambu Kabir was arrested. During the course of the investigation on the disclosure of accused Shambu, police teams recovered 275 grams heroin, 11.1 kg chemical (used to mix with heroin) and one .32 bore pistol from his possession.

The Police Commissioner said in the further course of investigation on the disclosure of accused Aditya, two parcels of 5 kg and 3 kg heroin each, 2 kg chemical, 6 kg opium and one 9MM Glock Pistol along with one cartridge were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, three cases, including a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Islamabad, under Sections 18 and 21-C of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Islamabad and under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act at Police Station Islamabad have been registered against them.

