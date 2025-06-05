Punjab Police bust two international narco-trafficking cartels, six held

Chandigarh, June 5 In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling networks, Punjab Police have busted two international narco-trafficking cartels with the arrest of six drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered 4 kg heroin, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Singh, 23, Didar Singh, 50, Sevenbir Singh, 25, Harjit Singh, 38, Jaj Singh, 19, and Jasbir Kaur, 60.

Besides recovering heroin, police have also impounded their SUV, which they were using to deliver drug consignments.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that one module is operated by the arrested accused, Sevenbir Singh, who is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. The latter received heroin consignments and operated under the guise of livestock trade, he said.

The DGP said Jasbir Kaur is linked to the cartel of the infamous smuggler Ranjeet, alias Cheeta, and maintained contact with smugglers in both India and across the border.

Further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, told the media that both the drug trafficking modules were busted in an intelligence-led operation under the supervision of DCP Jagjit Singh Walia.

He said that Sevenbir Singh was running the cartel in the garb of sale and purchase of goats for the past five years, from which he amassed wealth to build a large house in his village apart from other property. The accused has been receiving narcotic consignments through drones in the vicinity of his village, which lies very close to the international border. After retrieval, he used to conceal the contraband in his relatives’ home and later, used to distribute it through his associates, he said, while adding further investigations are on to unravel both the modules, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

