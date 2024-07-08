Punjab Police busts interstate crime syndicate, arrests five

Chandigarh, July 8 The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has busted an interstate organised crime syndicate with the arrest of its kingpin and four members from a flat located in Kharar near here, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The kingpin of the syndicate has been identified as Jai Sharma, a resident of Amritsar, while four members have been identified as Nikhil Sharma, Moni, Arpit Thakur, and Karan Sharma.

Jai Sharma, alias Sukha Pistol, has a criminal history with seven cases pertaining to the Arms Act, snatching and theft have been registered against him.

The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols along with three magazines and eight cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said following inputs that accused Sukha Pistol, along with his accomplices, had gone to Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa to procure illicit weapons, police, on their return, police pinpointed their location in Kharar.

"Acting swiftly, police teams under the supervision of ADCP Abhimanyu Rana have conducted a raid at a flat and successfully arrested all accused persons and recovered two pistols, along with ammunition, from their possession," he added.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police of Amritsar Ranjit Singh Dhillon said this criminal syndicate was engaged in criminal acts including theft, snatching and arms trafficking.

