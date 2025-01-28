Punjab Police busts ISI backed narco terror module

Chandigarh, Jan 28 Punjab Police have busted Pakistan’s ISI-backed narco terror module being operated by Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, and Sarwan Bhola, both based in the U.S., with the arrest of its two members on charges of lobbying a hand-grenade at a police post in Amritsar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bagga Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sirsa in Haryana and Puskaran Singh of Amritsar.

Police teams have also recovered one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

As per information, miscreants hurled the hand grenade at Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar Commissionerate on January 9.

Following the incident, the terrorist organisation BKI used social media platforms to claim responsibility for this terror act.

DGP Yadav said investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Bagga Singh is a relative of Sarwan Bhola, who is the brother of notorious smuggler Ranjit Singh, alias Cheeta, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail in a 532-kg heroin recovery case.

Accused Sarwan Singh is also wanted in a 532-kg heroin recovery case and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said Bhola, who has been operating a drug smuggling network from the US, has handed over his relative Bagga Singh and his associate Pushkaran to Happy Passian and Harvinder Rinda to carry out terror activities in the state.

The DGP said investigations are in progress in a scientific manner to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General (Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann said following the attack at the Gumtala police post, police teams have launched an intelligence operation and arrested Bagga Singh from Sirsa and Pushkaran Singh from Amritsar, leading to the recovery of explosives and weapons.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor