Punjab Police carry out special search operation, arrest 20 people

Chandigarh, June 9 To instill a sense of safety and security among the people, police in Punjab on Thursday carried out a special cordon and search operation in Mohali and rounded up 20 people.

The operation was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and conducted jointly by the police of three districts Mohali Police led by SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, Fatehgarh Sahib Police led by SSP Ravjot Grewal and Rupnagar Police led by SSP Sandeep Garg.

The police teams conducting the operation at three societies in Mohali Mohali Eden Court, Jal Vayu Vihar and Homeland have also impounded 10 vehicles on suspicion and recovered 18 grams opium, seven weapons and Rs 21 lakh cash.

Divulging details, DIG Bhullar said the police had received information from reliable sources that some of the tenants are staying there without verification process and some have even further sublet their flats.

He said each society was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out under the supervision of the SSP, which yielded good results.

He said initially they have started this operation from three societies and it will be continued in coming days.

The DIG said that residents' welfare societies appreciated the effort of the police.

