Punjab police conducts cordon, search operations around district, sub-divisional courts across state

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 12 : In a bid to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all judicial complexes, Punjab Police on Thursday conducted cordon and search operations (CASO) around the District and Sub-Divisional Courts across the state, said an official release.

It comes after a low-intensity blast occurred near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday. However, no fatalities were reported in the incident

According to the release, the search operation aims to keep vigil around the anti-social elements, besides, making sure that Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMDs), Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs) cameras and other security equipment installed are in working condition.

The checking was conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The Commissioner of Police/Senior Superintendent Of Police (CPs/SSPs) were directed to personally monitor this operation and make a sufficient number of police teams to carry out checks, added the release.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that Police teams under the supervision of SPs carried out checking at around 64 Courts across the state.

Apart from reviewing security arrangements, he said that police teams have also frisked 1305 suspicious people found roaming around the court complexes and also checked 2079 vehicles.

He said that the purpose to carry out this checking was to ensure foolproof security arrangements at judicial complexes in the state to tighten noose around the anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, the (CPs/SSPs) are also directed to increase Police Patrolling around vulnerable places to intensify surveillance of anti-social elements.

Earlier on Thursday, a low-intensity blast occurred near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab police said.

This was the third explosion to rock the vicinity in a week.

The police also said that five conspirators were arrested for the low-intensity blast that occured near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas.

According to the Punjab police, the motive behind the blast was to disturb peace.

