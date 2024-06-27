Punjab Police destroy 83 kg heroin, 10,000 kg poppy husk

Chandigarh, June 27 The Punjab Police on Wednesday destroyed over 83 kg heroin, 10,000 kg poppy husk, 100 kg ganja, 4.52 lakh pills and capsules at 10 locations in the state, marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on the day made a surprise visit to a drug disposal site, Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Ltd, in Dera Bassi to check the disposal of drug consignments belonging to Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Roopnagar districts.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP (Special Task Force) Kuldeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilambari Jagdale and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg.

DGP Yadav told the media the huge quantity of drug consignments pertaining to 626 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases are being disposed of in a transparent manner by 33 districts and Commissionerates.

The Punjab Police so far have disposed of at least 2,700 kg heroin, 3,450 kg opium, 1.77 lakh kg poppy husk, 1.40 crore pills and tablets and 2 lakh injections since the formation of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor