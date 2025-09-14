Punjab Police dismantle cross-border smuggling attempt; 15.7 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 14 In a swift intelligence-led operation, the Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling attempt with the arrest of an individual and recovered 15.7 kg heroin from his possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Singh, a resident of Habibwala in Ferozepur.

The accused has no criminal background.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the drug network is operated by an accused currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, while the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers.

The DGP added that further investigation is underway to expose the entire network.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Ferozepur) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the police had inputs that suspect Sonu Singh had retrieved a heroin consignment.

Acting swiftly, police teams under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Barjinder Singh launched an intelligence-led operation and arrested the accused at Dulchi Ke village, he added.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said that more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.

Last week, in another intelligence-led operation Counter Intelligence of Amritsar has busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan, with arrest of its five operatives and recovered six sophisticated pistols, one kg heroin and Rs 6 lakh drug money from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, Amritpal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Harkeerat Singh.

The recovered weapons includes two 9mm glock pistols along with magazines, two .30 bore Px5 pistols along with magazines and two .30 bore Star Mark pistols along with magazines.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smugglers, who have been using drones to drop the consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics from across the border.

The arrested were further supplying the arms to criminals and gangsters with the intention to fuel criminal activities in the state, he added.

