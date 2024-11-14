Punjab Police dismantle two criminal gangs, including UK-based extortion syndicate

Chandigarh, Nov 14 Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate and arrested 10 hardcore criminals after recovering seven pistols along with 18 cartridges and 10 magazines from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the syndicate's complex cross-border operations, with key figures in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab. Additionally, Jalandhar Rural Police have also uncovered a weapon procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh.

“With busting of two modules, Punjab Police has successfully traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state,” he said in a statement.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the first breakthrough came when a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh intercepted a vehicle near the Hitech Toll Plaza in Giddarpindi and arrested three suspects after recovering two .32 bore pistols along with six rounds and five magazines.

Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Jagwinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh.

Khakh said during interrogation the accused revealed that their operations were being orchestrated by UK-based kingpin Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, with financial support from Greece-based Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, and logistical coordination by Manila-based Manjinder Singh, alias Mani.

The gang had recently procured pistols from Khargon city in Madhya Pradesh on directions of their foreign-based handlers, he added.

In a follow-up operation, the police team arrested three more gang members identified as Ajay Kumar, Vishal and one juvenile, he said, adding the team recovered one more .32 bore pistol along with three cartridges from their possession.

He said the gang was found involved in three major criminal incidents, including a shooting incident to target a Bholath-based businessman on the directions of Jagdeep, alias Jagga, recovery of weapons and procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

