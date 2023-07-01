Punjab: Police lathi-charge protesting teachers in Sangrur

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], July 1 : Police resorted to lathi charge after a group of teachers protesting against the government in Punjab's Sangrur turned violent on Saturday, officials said.

The protestors from Khurana village were heading towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house, but as the police tried to stop them they turned violent and had a minor scuffle with the police personnel deployed there, officials added.

Palwinder Singh Cheema SP Sangrur said, "We have briefed them about everything and urged them to have a talk on the table but they tried to take law and order in their hand and turned violent and used force against the police."

Cheema further alleged that the protestors also misbehaved with the female constables and they were getting provoked by local farmer leaders. "You can see how these teachers have misbehaved with the female constables and head constables and other police personnel. They are being instigated by the local farmer leader who asked them to block highways, I would like to urge these teachers don't take law and order into their hands."

The teachers were demanding regularisation of their services. They alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government had recently given them only a marginal increment while claiming in an announcement that it had regularised 14,239 teachers and other employees of the education department.

In the lathi charge, many protestors received minor injuries and their clothes were torn apart.

