Punjab Police register case for uploading, circulating doctored video of former Delhi CM Atishi

Chandigarh, Jan 9 A spokesperson of the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate said on Friday here that an FIR has been registered on a complaint by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh regarding uploading and circulating edited and doctored video of former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Several social media posts containing a short video clip allegedly showing Atishi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, making allegedly derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Sikh gurus with highly inflammatory captions have been uploaded on social media platforms.

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate spokesperson also said that investigations have been conducted in a scientific manner and the video clip containing Atishi's audio was downloaded from social media platform of Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory Director in Mohali for forensic examination.

With the forensic report dated January 9, it has emerged that the word "Guru" has not been uttered by Atishi in her audio as contained in the video clips being circulated on social media.

There has also been deliberate doctoring of the video to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by the Delhi LoP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Wednesday held a protest by raising slogans in the Delhi Assembly against Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi over her alleged use of 'insensitive words' against a Sikh Guru during a recent Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said that during the state Assembly session on Tuesday, members were paying respect to the Sikh Gurus.

He said a special discussion was held in the House to mark the 354th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, which is observed across the country.

"On one hand, we were paying tribute and showing respect, but on the other hand, Atishi did not participate meaningfully and made a statement that hurt our sentiments. We are deeply pained that an AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister has insulted a Sikh Guru. Today, she is not even present in the Assembly. She has neither apologised nor attended the session," Verma said.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also criticised Atishi's conduct, calling it "extremely shameful".

