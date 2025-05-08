Punjab Police seize 10 kg heroin, apprehend two handlers of smuggler based abroad

Chandigarh, May 8 Amidst the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted an international narco-smuggling module being operated by smuggler Jassa, who is based abroad, with the arrest of his two local operatives and recovered 10 kg heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpinder Singh and Sajan, both residents of Amritsar.

Police teams have also seized their motorcycle that was used for smuggling the contraband.

DGP Yadav said the accused Jassa, who is a drug and weapons smuggler based abroad, is wanted in multiple cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act registered in Amritsar.

Pertinently, this is the third module, being operated by Jassa, has been busted by the CI Amritsar in the past 10 days.

Earlier, an operative of Jassa identified as Abhishek was arrested with seven pistols and Rs 1.5 lakh, and a few days after police teams had recovered 5 kg heroin from the hideout of Jassa’s absconding associate identified as Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha.

Sharing the current operation's details, the DGP said acting on reliable input about accused Gurpinder and Sajan coming to deliver a huge consignment of heroin to another party, police teams launched an intelligence-led operation in the area and apprehended both the accused persons, who were on their motorcycle.

During their search, 10 kg of heroin and Rs 1 lakh of drug money were recovered, he added. He said preliminary investigations indicated that both the arrested accused were going to deliver the drug consignment following the instructions of Jassa. Further investigation is underway to uncover the backward and forward linkages in this case, he said, while adding that more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor