Punjab Police seize 12 kg heroin from Amritsar, 3 arrested

Chandigarh, Aug 10 In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police recovered 12 kg heroin from Amritsar and arrested three accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav (DGP) said on Thursday.

The arrests took place while the accused were on their way to deliver the consignment, the DGP said.

The accused had been in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

The DGP said an FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Lopoke police station.

Further investigation is on for forward and backward linkages, he added.

