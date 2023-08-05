Punjab Police seize 4 kg heroin in cross-border smuggling racket

Chandigarh, Aug 5 In a follow-up recovery, Counter Intelligence of Punjab Police seized an additional 4 kg heroin in a cross-border drug smuggling racket, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

He said a total of 10 kg heroin along with Rs 1.5 lakh drug money was recovered by Amritsar Police.

“Our teams are working to arrest the remaining accused to break the drug supply-chain. We are fully committed to destroy narcotics network as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” Yadav added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor