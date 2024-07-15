Punjab Police seize 4,100 kg poppy husk; one held

Chandigarh, July 15 Punjab Police have arrested a drug smuggler and seized 4,100 kg poppy husk packed in 210 bags being smuggled in a container truck from Madhya Pradesh, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Jalandhar.

The DGP said that acting on a tip-off, police teams from Counter Intelligence Bathinda along with the district police set up a checkpoint and stopped a suspected container truck for checking.

During checking, the police seized 210 bags carrying 41 quintals of poppy husk, the officer said.

The DGP added that during preliminary investigation, it has come to the notice of the authorities that the consignment was supposed to be delivered in areas of Jalandhar, Moga, and Ferozepur districts.

“Our teams are working to uncover the entire network, following both forward and backward linkages,” he added.

Assistant Inspector General Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the accused has confessed to having delivered such big consignments of poppy husk from Partapgarh in Madhya Pradesh to Punjab earlier also.

