Punjab Police set up anti-narcotics task force’s support services unit

Chandigarh, Nov 14 Marking a significant step forward in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly established state-of-the-art ANTF’s Support Services Unit (SSU) at the ANTF headquarters here.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP (ANTF) Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP (Internal Security) R.N. Dhoke, ADGP (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore and ADGP (Anti-Gangster Task Force -- AGTF) Promod Ban.

“Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced intelligence capabilities, ANTF is now better prepared than ever to safeguard Punjab’s future from the grip of narcotics. This specialised unit is focused on analysing drug-related data, communications, financial transactions, and trafficking profiles, significantly strengthening ANTF’s capacity to combat the drug menace with precision and effectiveness,” informed DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

The development came few months after the DGP Punjab inaugurated the ANTF’s Intelligence and Technical Unit (SITU) established with the cost of Rs 11 crores, which is equipped with advanced software systems tailored for the meticulous analysis of drug-related data, communication, social media engagements, financial transactions, and the detailed profiling of drug traffickers.

DGP Yadav said that the Support Services Unit, established with the cost of Rs 1.28 crore, features state-of-the-art facilities, including upgraded office spaces and modern infrastructure.

The unit is strategically designed to support the ANTF’s operational efficiency and strengthen its ability to combat drug trafficking in the state, he added.

Pertinently, in April this year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has allocated a budget of Rs 14.6 crore to augment the ANTF's capabilities, of which, nearly Rs 11 crore had been earmarked for upgrading the ANTF's technical infrastructure, while Rs 3 crore was meant to improve its physical infrastructure.

