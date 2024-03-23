Punjab Police set up high-level panel as death toll in hooch tragedy rises to 18

Chandigarh, March 23 As the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Sangrur rose to 18 and at least 20 were hospitalised, Punjab Police on Saturday announced a high-level committee to unearth the nexus behind the crime.

Eight people have been arrested for the crime. New deaths were reported from the Sunam block, 30 km away from the epicentre of the hooch tragedy.

A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gurinder Dhillon, comprising Deputy Inspector General (Patiala range) Harcharan Bhullar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Sangrur) Sartaj Chahal and Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey will supervise the investigation.

The SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person found involved will be spared, said the statement quoting Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

“Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall prey to unverified rumours,” he added.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said main accused Harmanpreet Singh has been arrested in connection with the incident. The other arrested accused included Sukhwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Gurlal Singh.

The police recovered 200 litres of ethanol, besides 156 bottles of alcohol, among other items.

