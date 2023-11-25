Punjab Police SP suspended over PM Modi's security breach in 2022

Chandigarh, Nov 25 Punjab Police SP Gurbinder Singh has been suspended for the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur district in January last year.

Gurbinder Singh, who is currently posted in Bathinda, has been blamed for dereliction of duty.

The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and his cavalcade had to stop and later taken a U-turn after protesters blocked his way.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes.

The Congress was in power in Punjab at the time of the incident.

During the visit of Modi, Gurbinder Singh was posted as the Superintendent of Police (Operation) in Ferozepur.

A five-member Supreme Court-appointed committee had earlier blamed the senior state police officer for failing to discharge his duty to maintain law and order despite the availability of sufficient personnel.

“Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that the Prime Minister will enter that route,” then Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had conveyed to the waiting lawyers after perusing the report of the committee, which was headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra.

At the time of the incident. Harmandeep Singh Hans was the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) posted in Ferozepur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor