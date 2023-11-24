Punjab Police to guide commuters with real-time traffic updates

Chandigarh, Nov 24 Ahead of the launch of the 'Sadak Surakhya Force' project, the Punjab Police is all set to take help of the MapmyIndia's Mappls app, to guide commuters with real-time traffic updates and safety alerts.

The 'Sadak Surakhya Force' is a special police team dedicated towards road safety and effectively chasing criminals.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai said collaboration with MapmyIndia represents a significant step forward in efforts not only to streamline the traffic management across Punjab but also to prioritise the safety of citizens, commuters, and the public, all without any associated costs.

"We are excited to provide real-time information and encourage public participation to create safer and more efficient roadways for our citizens," he said.

MapmyIndia's Mappls Team has already conducted a significant training programme for the Sadak Surkhya Force personnel in Kapurthala to help usher in a new era of traffic management and safety through the integration of cutting-edge technology with government systems.

MapmyIndia's Mappls app will provide its web and mobile-based app integrated with highly detailed digital maps, navigation information, as well as advisories and planning from Punjab Traffic Police for free to the people.

Apart from updating commuters about the daily traffic advisories, encompassing events such as processions, protests, rallies, VIP movements, road closures, and diversions, the Mappls App will also provide vital road safety information addressing concerns like black spots, dangerous turns, updated speed limits, and accident-prone zones to the users.

