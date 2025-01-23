The Punjab Police has withdrawn the security provided to former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. This decision comes after objections raised by the Election Commission and the Delhi Police. The development coincided with an attack on Kejriwal’s vehicle during a campaign rally earlier today.

Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav clarified the decision, stating, "The security was withdrawn following instructions from the Election Commission and Delhi Police. We had provided security to Kejriwal as he is the head of the AAP, and Punjab is governed by the party. Both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann frequently receive threats, and we regularly share such intelligence with the relevant agencies. Despite the withdrawal, we will remain in contact with them and will inform the Delhi Police of any incidents that come to our attention."

According to the Delhi Police, Kejriwal is already under Z+ security, which includes approximately 60 personnel, such as a personal security officer, armed guards, escorts, and watchers. Under central government rules, a VVIP cannot receive security from another state. If a leader is traveling to another state with their security detail, the arrangement can only be maintained for 72 hours with prior intimation to the local police.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Using Delhi Police to Disrupt AAP's Poll Campaign Ahead of Elections

The withdrawal of Punjab Police security is now expected to become a contentious issue in the ongoing Delhi election campaign. Kejriwal has long advocated for Delhi Police to come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government rather than the central government. The Home Ministry has played a key role in overseeing the Z+ security provided to Kejriwal and has directed the Delhi Police not to accept security offers from Punjab Police for him.Koirala’s words serve as an empowering reminder that age should not be a barrier to achieving greatness and pursuing one’s passions.