Punjab polls: CEO asks political parties, candidates to comply with deadlines to publish criminal antecedents

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Tuesday asked political parties and contesting candidates to comply with the deadlines to publish criminal antecedents in newspapers and electronic media fixed by the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer informed that the deadline to publish the first advertisement to declare the criminal antecedents of contesting candidates in Newspapers and Television has expired on February 8, 2022.

"As per the directions, it is mandatory for Contesting candidate and the concerned political party to declare the criminal antecedents of the candidate in Newspapers and Television for three times and the first advertisement has to be published within the first four days of withdrawal of nominations," Raju said.

Chief Electoral Officer said as per the schedule second advertisement can be given between the 5th to 8th days of withdrawal of nominations. While the third advertisement could be given from the 9th day till the last day of the campaign (the second day prior to the date of the poll), he added.

The CEO informed that the concerned political party and candidates would have to get this declaration published in the newspapers in a particular region thrice in 12 font sizes at the appropriate place.

He said that advertisements have to be appeared in at least one National Daily Newspaper having circulation beyond 75,000 as stated by DAVP/Audit Bureau of Circulation in publicity available records and one Local Vernacular Daily Newspaper published within the geographical territory of the State/UT, in the local vernacular language, with a circulation of at least 25000, as stated by DAVP/Audit Bureau of Circulation in publicity available records.

The same must be telecasted for at least seven seconds in the prescribed format for TV Channels to ensure the implementation of the directions in letter and spirit, he said,

The publicity of information regarding the criminal past of the candidates shall be telecasted on TV Channels from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm in the local language or English, he further said.

He also clarified that those candidates, who have not been either convicted or there is no

Raju also directed District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to keep watch on all the political parties and candidates that they are publishing the criminal antecedents in the given time period and maintain the record.

