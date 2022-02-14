Punjab polls: Channi promises 1 lakh govt jobs to youth if voted to power

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday promised to provide one lakh government jobs to the youth if Congress voted to power in the State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

"On being voted to power, we will provide one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state. Education is very important for the development of Punjab but it is very expensive in today's time," Channi said while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister who is contesting polls from Bhadaur Assembly constituency in Barnala district said it is the responsibility of government to ensure that every family is educated in the state.

"The state government should make sure that every family in Punjab is educated, that's why we will provide free education in government schools, colleges to those who cannot afford it. We will bring scholarship schemes in support of this idea," he added.

Channi has also been declared as Congress' Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

