Punjab Prepared for Crisis, Says CM Bhagwant Mann After Pakistani Drones Injures Family (Watch Video)

India-Pakistani tensions are escalating. Yesterday, May 9th, Pakistani drones were sighted over several northern Indian regions, including Jammu and Punjab. On Friday evening, one drone struck a residential area in Punjab's Firozpur district, injuring family members. Pakistani forces also attacked seven Punjab districts—Firozpur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot—under the cover of darkness. Reacting to the attack that struck state Punjab Cm Bhagwant Mann said that we don't have to get panic as Punjab has has fought at the front earlier too, and this time too, Punjab will lead from the front.

While talking to media Bhagwat Mann assured people about the all safety measures and said , "...We were prepared beforehand...Punjab has fought at the front earlier too, and this time too, Punjab will lead from the front. Those who got injured in Ferozepur incident (family of 3 injured in Pakistan drone attack), have been admitted to the hospital. Minister Cheema has gone there...I will visit those areas tomorrow where missiles have been found. I will meet the people. Do not panic, there is no need to store anything..."

#WATCH | Mohali: On attack by Pakistan in different parts of the state, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...We were prepared beforehand...Punjab has fought at the front earlier too, and this time too, Punjab will lead from the front. Those who got injured in Ferozepur incident… pic.twitter.com/ngC28YPxxi — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, n unidentified object fell in a field between Khalyan and Sahni villages in Phagwara district early Saturday morning, May 10. Locals said an explosion-like sound was heard at 2.40 am from the fields of Major Singh at Khalyan village towards Sahni.