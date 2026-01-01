Punjab Road Accident: 3 Killed, One Injured After Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Hoshiarpur

Punjab: In tragic road accident three men killed and one seriously injured after unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Garhshankar area. This incident occurred on Thursday, 1st January, 2026 morning. According to PTI incident occurred near Water Supply Office in Borha village when the four men were travelling on the two-wheeler from Sri Anandpur Sahib towards Garhshankar.

Police said three of the men died on the spot, while the fourth sustained serious injuries. After receiving information police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for post-mortem examination. Injured man is admited in hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities are trying to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

In tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar a speeding car rammed into a heavily loaded truck at a intersection at Mahavir Chowk area of Civil Lines. This incident occurred on 2nd December, 2025 and has caught on camera.

Video shows a large truck is positioned on the right side of a straight road. A white car approaches at high speed and, without braking, veers slightly before crashing head-on into the truck's rear with tremendous force. The impact of this accident was so strong that the front portion of sedan got completely crushed with hood folding upward and debris scattering across the road.

The car crashed into the back of a truck, bringing it to an abrupt stop. Locals immediately rushed to help. The young driver was severely injured and taken to a Meerut hospital. It is currently unknown if alcohol or brake failure caused the accident.