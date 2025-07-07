Punjab Road Accident: 7 Dead, 32 Injured as Overcrowded Mini Bus Overturns Near Dasuya

A mini bus overturned near Sagran village here on Monday, leaving seven passengers dead and 32 others injured, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mukerian, Kulwinder Singh Virk said the bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Dasuya from Hajipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle.The injured passengers were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dasuya, the police said. "The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and will be thoroughly investigated," Virk said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Friday morning, four buses carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims collided near Chanderkot on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting in injuries to 36 passengers. The accident was triggered when one of the buses experienced brake failure, causing a chain reaction crash. The collision damaged four buses and injured 36 pilgrims, with most of the injuries being minor.Officials reported that the incident happened near the Chanderkot Langer site, where the last bus in the Pahalgam-bound convoy lost control and crashed into the stationary vehicles ahead.