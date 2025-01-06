Punjab Roadways, PRTC contractual employees begin strike against AAP govt over pending demands

Chandigarh, Jan 6 Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees on Monday launched a three-day strike against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government, demanding the regularisation of contractual employees and addressing their long-standing issues.

The strike, organised by the Punjab Roadways PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union, is being carried out across 27 depots in Punjab, including Tarn Taran, Patiala, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar.

Thousands of contractual employees, including drivers, workshop mechanics, and clerical staff, have joined the protest, halting operations of nearly 3,000 buses and affecting routes across the state.

Protesting employees expressed frustration over the government's inaction. According to them, despite raising these demands for months, the state government has failed to take any concrete steps.

Talking to IANS, Gurpreet Singh, President of the Chandigarh Depot, Punjab Roadways PUNBUS Contract Workers Union, said: "We are protesting to demand the regularisation of contractual drivers, workshop mechanics, and clerical staff. Around 8,000 contractual workers from PRTC, Punjab Roadways, and PUNBUS have gone on a three-day strike."

Singh slammed the AAP government, alleging that it has neglected its promises.

"When the AAP came to power in Punjab, they assured us that all contractual employees across departments would be made permanent within a month. However, nothing has been done. The government is blinded by power and is ignoring the concerns of employees and passengers who are suffering due to insufficient buses," he added.

Union leaders highlighted additional demands, including stopping the kilometre scheme, adding more buses to meet passenger needs, and repairing buses parked in workshops. They claimed that the lack of adequate buses has worsened travel issues for the public.

The employees warned of intensified protests if their demands are not addressed.

"If our demands are not fulfilled, we will stage a protest in front of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. If there is still no resolution, we will protest outside the residence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi," an employee said.

Union representatives also recalled a meeting with Chief Minister Mann in July, which failed to yield any results. They stressed that the government's indifference has left them with no choice but to resort to road blockades for three days.

The strike has caused significant disruptions, with most PRTC and Punjab Roadways buses parked at depots, including the PRTC depot in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2. Passengers across Punjab are facing difficulties due to the suspension of services.

Union leaders have urged the government to act swiftly, warning that continued inaction will only exacerbate the situation for employees and the public alike.

