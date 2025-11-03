Punjab SC panel summons state Congress chief over remark on late Buta Singh

Chandigarh, Nov 3 The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday took a suo moto cognisance of the casteist comment made by state Congress Committee President and Lok Sabha MP, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, against former Union Home Minister late Buta Singh at an election rally of the Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha by-elections.

Giving information in this regard, State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that this matter has come to his notice through social media in which the Congress Punjab unit president and Lok Sabha member from Ludhiana is making colour and caste-based comments towards the country's late Home Minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh.

He said that the Commission, taking suo moto notice in this matter, has asked Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to appear in person on November 6 and also the Returning Officer of Tarn Taran to appear in person on November 4 and submit a report.

Meanwhile, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh came down heavily on the Congress for showing blatant disrespect towards the lower sections of society.

Taking strong exception to the way Punjab PCC president Raja Warring insulted former Union Home Minister Buta Singh during an election campaign in Tarn Taran, Chugh demanded that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge tender an unconditional apology to the nation.

Chugh said the Congress has always exploited the downtrodden and weaker sections for political gain without ever working for their upliftment. “Warring’s remarks are not just an insult to one individual but a disgrace to the entire nation. The Congress must apologise for this shameful act,” Chugh asserted.

Congress leader Buta Singh was the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2007 to 2010. He authored a collection of articles on Punjabi literature and Sikh history and wrote the book ‘Punjabi Speaking State: A Critical Analysis’.

