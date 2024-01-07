Punjab sees 32% more income for stamp, registration collections

Chandigarh, Jan 7 The Punjab government has registered 32 per cent more income for stamp and registration collections in December 2023, state Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Sunday.

He said providing transparent, hassle-free and corruption-free services is the main goal of the government.

Jimpa said from April to December the exchequer has received Rs 3,142.67 crore under stamp and registration, which is Rs 285.81 more than April to December 2022.

He said that from April to December 2022, this income was Rs 2,856.86 crore.

He said the government has received 32 percent more income in December 2023 alone as compared to the previous year. As against Rs 315.81 crore in December 2022, while Rs 417.85 crore credited into the government treasury in December 2023.

Jimpa said the income of the state is continuously increasing. He said since the government took office, many decisions have been taken from the first day which have brought positive changes in the state.

