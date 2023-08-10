Punjab Shocker: Girl dragged by father on bike found dead

Amritsar, Aug 10 In a fit of rage, a man killed his daughter by tying her to his motorcycle and dragging her towards the railway lines where her body was found in Amritsar's Muchhal village.

As per the police, the girl returned home a day after eloping with her alleged boyfriend. In a fit of rage, the father allegedly committed the crime.

A CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, captured the incident, showing the man dragging his daughter tied to his bike at full speed.

The police have registered a case in this matter.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor