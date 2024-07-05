Punjab Shocker: Shiv Sena Leader Sandeep Thapar Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; Disturbing Visuals Surface (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar Gora was brutally attacked with swords by two men dressed as Nihang Sikhs in Ludhiana. Sandeep Thapar has been admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Sandeep Thapar, who is also a descendant of martyr Sukhdev Thapar, was attacked after he gave a speech at a locality. On Friday morning, Sandeep, along with his gunman, came to attend the death anniversary ceremony of Ravinder Arora, president of Samvedna Trust, which runs the Civil Hospital.

As soon as he came out after paying obeisance, two youths dressed as Nihang Sikhs attacked him with sharp weapons and swords in front of his gunman. CCTV footage showed the four assailants stopping his scooter on a busy road and raining blows with swords. Thapar's gunman is seen looking on as a mute spectator. The video then shows the Shiv Sena leader losing his balance and falling on the road even as one of the assailants continues to attack him. Both the assailants are then seen driving off on the scooter.

The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the hospital and his condition is critical. Police said an attempt to murder case has been registered and search is on for the unidentified attackers. Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the incident indicated a "total collapse in the law and order situation" in the state."The manner in which such violent attacks are being conducted in broad daylight in busy areas indicates a total collapse in the law and order situation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should wake up from his slumber and take corrective measures immediately," Badal said.



