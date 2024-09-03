Punjab Shooting: 3 Family Members Shot Dead, 2 Injured as Bike-Borne Gunmen Open Fire at Car in Ferozepur (Watch Video)

Three members of a family were shot dead and two others were injured in a broad daylight attack by unidentified assailants on motorcycles near Gurudwara in Ferozepur on Tuesday afternoon. The victims have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, and Akashdeep Singh. The shooting occurred as the family was leaving the gurdwara and entering their car.

#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: Three people killed and two others injured as 6 people on motorcycle fire indiscriminately at their car. https://t.co/cYkQTxM8Kppic.twitter.com/226uD56Z9v — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Kamboj Nagar and one of the deceased, was set to marry next month. She died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Her father, Akashdeep Singh, and her brother, Dilpreet Singh, were also killed in the incident. The family had reportedly been out for wedding shopping at the time of the incident. The motive for the shooting is still unclear

According to media reports, the attackers, riding a motorcycle, stopped the vehicle and fired more than 20 rounds at close range. Following the shooting, the assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle they had reportedly stolen from another person.

Police have launched an investigation and set up roadblocks to search for the suspects. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area and believe the attackers may have been waiting for the family to exit the gurdwara.

"This is a triple murder and we are investigating the case. The deceased are Akashdeep, Dilpreet, and Jasprit Kaur... Dilpreet has past criminal records as well. The case seems to be of mutual rivalry, the rest will be revealed as and when the case details unfold... We have CCTV footage and we have identified the assailants already... The accused are said to be 6 in number," DIG Ferozepur Range, Ajay Maluja said.